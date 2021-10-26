The Wichita Falls Police Department is Currently Hiring Police Officers

If you’ve ever considered a career in law enforcement, now’s your chance.

The Wichita Falls Police Department is currently hiring for the position of Police Officer.

There’s no experience required – the WFPD provides all of the training and will even pay you $48,175.40 while you’re in the academy. The salary increases to $55,769.22 after graduation.

Get our free mobile app

The Police Department offers a great benefits package, including longevity pay, medical, dental, vision, life insurance, a retirement system with a 2 to 1 match, paid vacation, holidays, sick leave and a lot more. Get details at this location.

Applicants must be between the ages of 21-44. In addition to the application, applicants are required to complete a Personal History Statement.

If you experience any issues, contact the Human Resources office at 940-761-7615.

Most Popular Wichita Falls Photos on Getty Images What happens when you search Wichita Falls on one of the biggest professional photo sites online? Here are the top results and some of these you may not even know about.