The Wichita Falls Police Department is Currently Hiring Police Officers
If you’ve ever considered a career in law enforcement, now’s your chance.
The Wichita Falls Police Department is currently hiring for the position of Police Officer.
There’s no experience required – the WFPD provides all of the training and will even pay you $48,175.40 while you’re in the academy. The salary increases to $55,769.22 after graduation.
The Police Department offers a great benefits package, including longevity pay, medical, dental, vision, life insurance, a retirement system with a 2 to 1 match, paid vacation, holidays, sick leave and a lot more. Get details at this location.
Applicants must be between the ages of 21-44. In addition to the application, applicants are required to complete a Personal History Statement.
If you experience any issues, contact the Human Resources office at 940-761-7615.