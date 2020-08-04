Texas Obituary Blames President Trump and Governor Abbott for Man’s Death

An obituary from East Texas is going viral after the author of the obituary blames some members of the government for her husband's death.

Over in Marion County, Texas an obituary in the Jefferson Jimplecute is going viral. By the way, that maybe the craziest name for a newspaper I have ever seen. The obituary is from the July 30th edition of the paper. 79-year-old David W. Nagy died on July 22nd from complications from Covid-19. He was at high risk since he had diabetes, heart problems, and early signs of dementia.

David suffered a fall in late March which put him in a nursing home where he got the virus. "Family members believe David's death was needless," the obituary reads. "They blame his death and the deaths of all other innocent people, on Trump, Abbott and all of the other politicians who did not take this pandemic seriously and were more concerned with their popularity and votes than lives."

"Also to blame are the many ignorant, self-centered and selfish people who refused to follow the advice of the medical professionals, believing their 'right' not to wear a mask was more important than killing innocent people," she wrote. "Dave did everything he was supposed to do, but you did not. Shame on all of you, and may Karma find you all!"

Stacy says her husband did not like when she would get political, but she believes he is proud of her. "If he saw the responses we're getting for the obituary and my fighting for him, I think he would be pretty proud of me, I really do," she said. "I think he's smiling right now because I'm fighting for him and all the other 'hims.'"