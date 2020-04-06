Last week, I told you about people having to self quarantine that were entering from Louisiana into our state. Looks like the honor system isn't going to work.

After Governor Abbott told people entering from Louisiana that they would have to self quarantine. Electronic signs were posted on the highway telling folks to do just that. Looks like yesterday, checkpoints have started at the Texas/Louisiana border.

"Travelers will be asked to complete the travel form required under (Executive Order) GA-12," a Texas DPS spokesperson said in a statement. "It's important for those entering Texas from Louisiana to be prepared to stop." Governor Abbott said the order does not apply to travel related to commercial activity, military service, emergency response, health response, or critical infrastructure functions.

Travelers will have to report their "quarantine location" in a form to DPS. Those who do not follow the guidelines of the order will be subject to a $1,000 fine or 180 days in jail. Anyone traveling to Texas by plane from Miami, Atlanta, Detroit, Chicago, all California airports and all Washington state airports are also required to self-quarantine for 14 days.