Texas’ Power Grid Holds, Power Grid Politics Will Continue

It was considered the first major test for ERCOT since the winter storm of 2021, though the winter storm Texas experienced over the last few days was nothing compared to the 2021 storm.

The good news? For the most part, the lights stayed on in Texas. For those who lost power, it wasn't because of ERCOT or grid issues, but it was due to power line issues locally. For example, ice building up on power lines and tree branches snapping over power lines.

The bad news? Not much really except that too many politicians and activists wanted to blame the Governor and the legislature for local power outages that ERCOT and the state have nothing to do with. In other words, too many were playing politics with the weather and with the grid.

Playing politics with the grid as some candidates are is pretty risky. Many on the left in Texas seem to be placing their election hopes and dreams into the grid faltering which would bring suffering and anger to Texans. It's time to move past power grid politics as we get closer to early voting for the primary elections. I'm sure Beto O'Rourke will continuing challenging Governor Greg Abbott on the power grid and the steps lawmakers took in the last session to make things right. Is the grid perfect? Maybe not, but so far O'Rourke and the Democrats haven't been able to explain what they would have done differently.

For now, let's just be happy that for most Texans, they were able to stay warm and keep the lights on. That's a win not only for Governor Abbott, but a win for all of us.

