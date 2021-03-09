Get our free mobile app

On Tuesday, March 9th, Texas Congressman Jodey Arrington appeared on the Chad Hasty Show on the Texas Townsquare Media Network to discuss the newly introduced Ports-to-Plains Highway Act of 2021 and much more.

Earlier that same day, Congressman Arrington introduced the Act along with Congressman Henry Cuellar. If the bill gets passed into law without any revisions, it would expand and upgrade the Ports-to-Plains Alliance Corridor to a modern 4-lane, divided highway. The Ports-to-Plains Alliance Corridor includes all of Interstate 27, then going south of Lubbock to US 87 then south of US 87 to San Angelo and then using parts of US 277 and US 83 ending in Laredo. North of I-27, in Amarillo, the Ports-to-Plains Corridor includes US 87 going north into New Mexico to Interstate 25 and US 287, north to US 385 and then ending in Denver, Colorado, while overlapping a part of Interstate 70.

Congressmen Arrington and Cuellar say the Ports-to-Plains Highway Act would improve economic development, safety and efficiency. Congressman Ronny Jackson, Congressman Tony Gonzalez, Congresswoman Kay Granger and Congressman Kelly Armstrong all were co-sponsors of this legislation.

Chad also asked for Arrington's thoughts on the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, which Democrats are hoping will pass on Wednesday, March 10 so President Joe Biden can sign it over the next weekend.

It's a massive spending bill, but what too many people aren't informed about is the fact that the vast majority of those resources are going to unrelated items, like bailing out union pensions. The Tax Foundation put out a report that said that state revenue in 2020 only decreased by 2 billion dollars but we're providing 350 billion, I should say the Democrats are, and most of that's gonna go to blue states and cities that were poorly run and managed prior to COVID.

The Chad Hasty Show airs on multiple stations across the Texas Townsquare Media Network weekdays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. CT and News/Talk KFYO weekday mornings from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

You can listen to Chad's full interview with Congressman Jodey Arrington in the media player at the top of this post.