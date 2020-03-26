Texas Roadhouse CEO to Forgo Salary to Help Front-Line Workers

Texas Roadhouse CEO Kent Taylor is doing his part to help those who are working on the front lines during the coronavirus outbreak.

According to MarketWatch.com, Taylor announced he will be giving up his salary and bonus pay period from March 18 through January 7, 2021.

His compensation in 2018 was $1.3 million, according to Louisville Business First.

The steakhouse chain will also be suspending dividends occurring after March 27 in a move to conserve cash during the pandemic.