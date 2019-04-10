Texas Senate Passes Bill to Raise Smoking Age from 18 to 21

Big changes could be coming to the Lone Star State.

The Texas Senate voted yesterday to pass Senate Bill 21 . This raises the age from 18 to 21 to purchase cigarettes, e-cigarettes and tobacco products. Opponents of the bill say that the state of Texas considers someone an adult at the age of 18. If they want to smoke, they should have the right to do so.

The bill passed 20-11 and there is one exemption in the bill. If you're an active member of the military and under the age of 21. You can show your military ID and are allowed to purchase tobacco products. This has not gone through the full process yet. It now heads to the Texas House of Representatives for consideration.