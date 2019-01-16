Texas Senate Proposes a $5,000 Raise for Texas Teachers

We all agree that teachers are severely underpaid. This is a step in the right direction.

Glad to see Texas is moving in the right direction when it comes to education. Teachers are a huge part of our state and can help mold the next generation of Texans. The Senate has proposed a 3.7 billion dollar bill, that would be used specifically for full-time teachers to receive a pay raise.

It comes out to around a $5,000 bonus for those teachers. Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick , who presides over the Senate, lauded the proposal as one of his main priorities this legislative session and said the funding would be permanent. The bill also has another 7 billion dollars to be spent on public education. Patrick tried raising teacher salaries back in 2017, but that failed.

Mainly because the raises had to come out of the school's district's budgets. He thinks he can get it to pass this time with the 7 billion for state education and 3.7 billion for a teacher's bonus.