Texas Silver Alert Issued for Missing Man from Amarillo

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Just before 2am on Monday morning, Texas DPS issued a Silver Alert for a missing man from Amarillo.

Amarillo Police are searching for 72 year-old Charlie Love (pictured). Love was last seen Sunday, January 31, at 10am in the 2400 block of North Wilson Street, in Amarillo.

Love is described as a Black, Male, high 5'6", weight 160 lbs, with gray hair, brown eyes. and has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment. He was last seen wearing a brown jacket with "C Love" embroidered on the front, wearing blue jeans and black shoes. Love is also described as having to walk with the assistance of a cane, and having a tattoo of "jewel" on his left shoulder.

Law enforcement officials believe this senior citizen’s disappearance poses a credible threat to their own health and safety.

Any information concerning the whereabouts of Charlie Love can be called into the Amarillo Police Department at: (806) 378-9419.