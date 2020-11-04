Texas State Park Day-Passes Are Free This Sunday

If dealing with the leadup to the presidential election and then the waiting for the results has you a bit frazzled, you'll be happy to know that the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is waiving entry fees at all Texas State Parks this Sunday (11.08.2020).

While the waived entry fees are for everyone, TPWD is actually doing this to honor our Veterans and chose this Sunday since it's close to Veteran's Day.

Rodney Franklin, the director of the Texas State Parks said in a news release,

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and Texas State Parks are proud to honor the men and women that serve our country in the military. What better way to celebrate their service and dedication than by spending the day at a beautiful Texas State Park.

The weather looks really nice through the weekend and there are several Texas State Parks within easy driving distance of Wichita Falls, including Lake Arrowhead State Park and Fort Richardson State Park. Lake Mineral Wells State Park and Trailway is a little bit farther down the road but while you're there you can drive by the Baker Hotel and see how that project is going.

The waived entry fee is for Sunday only, and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department reminds you that the parks do have capacity limits so it's a good idea to reserve a day-pass ahead of time. You can do that online or by calling 512-389-8900.

This year has been a year of extremes and a day filled with sunshine and fresh air could be just what you and your family or friends need to unwind and get set to finish strong.