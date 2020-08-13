Texas State Senator Kel Seliger Tests Positive for COVID-19

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Wednesday evening, Texas State Senator Kel Seliger (R- Amarillo) revealed on social media that he's tested positive for COVID-19.

The 67 year-old senator said he is isolating himself in accordance with state and CDC guidelines. Seliger didn't speculate as to how he may have been infected.

Senator Seliger has represented State Senate District 31 since 2004. His district includes Amarillo and the Panhandle, parts of the western South Plains, Big Spring and the Permian Basin.