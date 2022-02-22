Paxton Won’t Debate His Republican Opponents Thursday

Get our free mobile app

There will be a debate on Thursday evening featuring most of the candidates running for Texas Attorney General in the Republican Primary. Land Commissioner George P. Bush, Former Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman, and Congressman Louie Gohmert will all be on stage Thursday evening at 6:00 p.m.

But the big name, the man with the job all the other candidates want, won't be there and that's nothing new. There have been forums across the state of Texas that Guzman, Bush, and Gohmert have attended that Paxton never showed up for.

Paxton is doing exactly what Governor Greg Abbott is doing in his primary. Avoiding a debate. The difference? Abbott has largely ignored his opponents and has a path to victory without a runoff. The same can't be said for Paxton. He has been critical of both George P. Bush and Louie Gohmert. And Paxton's polling shows that he could be forced into a runoff.

According to the Dallas Morning News, Paxton's rivals have gone after him for not debating and ignoring forums. Recently at a forum hosted by the Austin Republican Women, George P. Bush and Rep. Louie Gohmert were critical of Paxton for not showing up.

“One of the candidates who currently occupies the office refuses to engage you throughout the entirety of this campaign process,” Bush said in his opening remarks. “It’s been a disservice to the Republican Party.” Gohmert followed suit: “If people are not accountable during the election ... then you think it’s going to get any better during the following four years?”

Bush, Gohmert, and Guzman aren't wrong to be critical of Paxton, but the Paxton campaign is probably looking at potential debates as no-win situations as all the arrows would be shot at Paxton. Plus, he is in the lead and while some polls do predict a runoff, it's no guarantee.

Between now and Election Day on The Chad Hasty Show from 5-7pm, Bush, Paxton, Guzman, and Gohmert will all appear on different days to discuss their campaigns.

