Ken Paxton Launches Investigation Into Walmart

For those who think Texas' attorney general only targets the Biden Administration, think again. This time Attorney General Ken Paxton is focusing on opioids and Walmart.

Paxton announced on Tuesday night (June 28th) that his office will be launching an official investigation into Walmart to see if the company deceived Texans about opioids.

The Office of the Attorney General is specifically investigating whether or not Walmart improperly filled prescriptions for controlled substances and investigating whether Walmart failed to report suspicious orders, which they are required to do.

In a press release announcing the investigation, Paxton said that he's fighting for those in Texas who have been impacted by opioids:

“I have fought for Texans who have been tragically impacted by the illegal marketing and sale of opioids, which have caused addiction and the untimely deaths of thousands of people each year,” Attorney General Paxton said. “I am committed to holding pharmacies accountable if they played a role in this devastating epidemic.” Attorney General Paxton has successfully secured for Texas over $1.819 billion from the makers and distributors of prescription opioids.

The move by Paxton will lead the Office of the Attorney General to investigate whether Walmart engaged in any violations of Texas' Deceptive Trade Practices Act (DTPA).

