Texas Superintendent Giving Portion of their Salary to Students for Scholarships

Wow! These are the kind of educators you want for your children.

Over in Sequin, Texas, the local superintendent is going above and beyond for his students. Dr. Matthew Gutierrez made a pledge to donate $2,000 of his own salary that would go to scholarships for students in the Seguin ISD.

Students are eligible for this scholarship if they're are planning to get a degree in education and hopefully come back to teach at the Seguin ISD. I think this is an amazing thing to do for students who want to further their education. Since school just started for some of you, remember to apply for those scholarships. School will get expensive and those scholarships will definitely help lighten that load of tuition.