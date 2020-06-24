Texas Teacher’s Association Wants Masks to Be Mandatory in Schools

We're a few months away from school resuming, but how will classes be starting back up. If it's back in the classroom, some folks want masks to be a requirement.

We don't really know what this coming school year will bring. One thing for sure, if kids are returning to the classroom a mask should be a requirement from the Texas State Teacher's Association. “Districts can be allowed to ease the mask requirement under certain circumstances, including at mealtimes, but masks must be a mandate for schools, not a recommendation,” said President Noel Candelaria.

She is also recommending that everyone entering a school should be screened for Covid-19 symptoms, such as a temperature check before going in. The Texas Teacher's Association currently has a plan in place for the coming school year. You can see their full plan here.

It mentions what should happen if a student or staff member ends up getting sick.

Identified isolation room or area to separate anyone who exhibits COVID-like symptoms

School nurses and other health care providers trained to use Standard and Transmission-Based Precautions when caring for sick people•

Established procedures for safely transporting anyone sick home or to a healthcare facility

Procedure to notify local health officials, staff, and families immediately of a possible case while maintaining confidentiality as required by the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)

Plan to close off areas used by a sick person and do not use before cleaning and disinfection

Standard procedure to wait 24 hours before cleaning and disinfecting, or if not possible to wait 24 hours, wait as long as possible

We will see what happens in the next coming weeks for the upcoming school year, but it looks like the Texas Teacher's Association is prepared for in class and out of class learning.