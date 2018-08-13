Texas Tech Chancellor Robert L. Duncan Announces Retirement

In an announcement that probably caught many with the Texas Tech community off-guard, Chancellor Robert L. Duncan on Monday evening announced his retirement.

Duncan's retirement will be effective in just over two weeks on August 31, 2018. He also wrote a letter to TTU System employees on Monday.

"The relationships Terri and I have built with board members, system and university leadership, donors, students, faculty and staff during this time means so much to us. We look forward to maintaining these friendships and watching the system continue to flourish in the years ahead," Duncan said.

Texas Tech University System staff cited the following accomplishments of Chancellor Duncan during his four years at Texas Tech:

TTU System raised more than $585 million in philanthropic support, more than any previous system administration through the first four years.

TTU System endowment has grown $150 million to a total value of $1.3 billion.

Degrees awarded, student enrollment and research expenditures have reached record levels.

TTU System and its component institutions have built significant momentum and support for new major initiatives benefitting our universities and the State of Texas.

Duncan was the fourth chancellor in Texas Tech's history, following Kent Hance, Dr. David Smith and John T. Montford. It is assumed that in the near future the Texas Tech University System Board of Regents will announce a timetable for the search for a new chancellor.