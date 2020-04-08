Texas Teen Who Said She Was Intentionally Spreading Coronavirus Has Been Arrested

She turned herself into Carrollton City Jail and was officially charged.

Earlier this week, you may remember me telling you about 18-year-old Lorraine Maradiaga. She apparently made a Snapchat video stating she tested positive for the coronavirus and was going to go to Walmart. If you have tested positive for the coronavirus, you're required to self-quarantine for fourteen days.

Since what she was doing was against the law, police have been looking for her. I'm happy to report, she turned herself into the Carrollton City Jail on Tuesday. Here is what is interesting, she doesn't have the coronavirus. “Maradiaga has stated that she is COVID-19 negative, and we currently have no proof that Maradiaga has tested positive,” said police in a press release.

That does not matter, she was still charged with making a terroristic threat. Maradiaga’s bond was set at $20,000, and she was transferred to the Denton County Jail, police said. As a condition of the bond, she was ordered to self-quarantine for 21 days after her release from custody. Hope that Snapchat fame was worth it Maradiaga.