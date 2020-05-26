Texas Video Company Refuses To Give Refund After Bride Died in a Car Crash Before the Wedding

I understand some companies have a no refund policy, but this company is taking it to a whole new level.

Tragic story coming out of Colorado Springs, Colorado. Justin Montney lost his wife in a car crash back on February 3rd. This past Saturday (March 23), would have been his wedding day to Alexis-Athena Steva Wyatt. Before the wedding day, Justin and his family were contacting the people associated with the wedding to tell them it was cancelled.

Most of the businesses understood the tragedy he just went through. I say most because Copper Media out of Dallas is refusing to give him a refund for his wedding video. A wedding video, that once again was never shot because the bride died in a car accident about a month from the wedding day.

Justin Montney, like any of us I would imagine, would be pretty upset with this. He gave this company $1,800 and was hoping given the circumstances a refund was a no brainer. Justin was upset after being told he wasn't getting his money back. So he left a review of the videographer on The Knot.com, it's a popular wedding site.

After that, Copper Media was flooded with negative feedback. They have threatened to sue Justin for defamation of character and actually started a website with the email exchanges. They're standing behind their no refund policy and are not backing down. If you're someone still defending this buisness, this is where I think we can all agree they took it too far.

On Saturday, they posted a photo on their Facebook page with Justin and his fiancée. They said, “Today would have been the day where we would have filmed Justin and Alexis’ wedding. After what Justin pulled with the media stunt to try and shake us down for a refund we hope you sob and cry all day for what would have been your wedding day.”

The post has been taken down, but not before people blasted them on their Facebook page and screenshoted it. According to Copper Media's website, they're booked through 2021. So business is good, but we will see if anybody tries to book with them in 2022, because anybody who has a contact in 2021 isn't getting out of it.