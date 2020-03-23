Texas Vodka Company Will Start Making Hand Sanitizer to Distribute for Free

We have a need for both these things right now.

You may have seen some people online say, 'If you don't have any hand sanitizer to just use vodka.' No, you should not actually do that. Tito's Vodka out of Austin, Texas actually had to release a statement telling people not to do this. However, they will start making their own hand sanitizer to give to the public for free.

They're currently setting up production that adheres to industry and governmental guidance. They say they plan to make 24 tons of hand sanitizer over the next several weeks. They plan to give it to those in community who need it for free. Just another example of people doing what they can to help out during this crazy time.