Texas Woman Who Allegedly Poisoned Dog With Antifreeze Has Been Arrested

Hopefully the judge throws the book at her.

It's been awhile since we did the original story so allow me to fill you in. Back in August, a family in San Angelo claimed one of their neighbors had poisoned their dog. The dog had just recently came in from being outside and hanging out near the neighbor's mailbox. About ten minutes later, the dog became very ill. The family rushed their dog to the vet and discovered their dog ingested antifreeze.

The vet said they couldn't do anything and had to put the dog to sleep. The family came home and decided to see what their dog could have gotten into. The family found a tray of hot dogs near the neighbor's mailbox that was soaking in a liquid that appeared to be antifreeze. The family called the police and the San Angelo police department said they were looking into these accusations.

Last week, that neighbor was arrested and charged with cruelty to non-livestock animals. 81-year-old Sarah Alley Howell was released on a $7,500 bond. If convicted, she faces up to two years in jail and a $10,000 fine. The family believes that this neighbor is the one who poisoned their dog.

The neighbor allegedly had previously said that she was sick of dogs and cats using her yard for their business. She said she would be putting out deterrents to prevent this from happening. We will see what happens in the case now that this woman has been officially charged.