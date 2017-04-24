Former Iowa Park High School Student Killed During Robbery in Norman, Okla.

UPDATE (4/26 3:00 PM):

Four people have been arrested in connection with the murder of Nathaniel William Ewing of Iowa Park. See mugshots and details here.

Original Story:

A former student of Iowa Park High School was killed during what is believed to have been an attempted robbery in Norman, Oklahoma Sunday night.

Norman police responded to the scene of a shooting just before 11:00 pm in the parking lot of the Willow Brook apartment complex in the 1800 block of East Lindsey Street where they found 20-year-old Nathaniel Ewing with a single gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Willowbrook Apartments, Norman, Okla. (Google Maps)

Ewing was rushed to the hospital where he died Monday morning, his 20th birhtday, according to KOTV.

Witnesses say they saw two men attempt to rob Ewing and another person before firing two shots. Ewing was shot once and the other person ran from the scene and was not injured. The suspects drove away in a light-colored SUV. No arrests have been made, however, police say they have identified a person of interest.

Norman police believe that the robbery was not a random act of violence and that Ewing was specifically targeted.

Ewing was a student at the University of Oklahoma, and university President, David Boren released the following statement:

We are saddened by the tragic loss of one of our family members. Our sympathy and prayers go out to the student's family and loved ones during this very difficult time. The Norman Police Department continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding his passing, and the university has asked to be kept informed.

Police are still investigating the incident andare requesting that anyone with information regarding this deadly shooting contact the Norman Investigations Center at 405-366-5235 or Norman Crime Stoppers at 405-366-STOP (7867).