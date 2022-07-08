The Best and Worst Jersey for Every Dallas Sports Team

Time to make some people mad today.

Uniforms are a big part of sports. Some are more iconic than others. Sometimes your favorite team can try something new out. Sometimes it works out and sometimes it should never be worn again. Today I decided to go through the history of every Dallas sports team and pick out the best and worst.

Get our free mobile app

I will say this, the worst for the Mavericks and Rangers. I have no idea what they were thinking with those two designs. I go into more detail below. Also my final pick will get a lot of hate and it is an opinion I have had for a long time.

Let me know what you think about my choices and hopefully they don't make you too mad today.

The Best and Worst Jersey for Every Professional Dallas Sports Team Only focusing on the big four and I know my choices will piss A LOT of people off. I like weird s*** and I think my taste in jerseys will show this.