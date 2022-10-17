The Best Kills in EVERY Texas Chainsaw Massacre Movie

It's October and that means binging horror movies. When it come to Texas and horror movies. One reigns supreme. That would be the Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Today I am going through every movie. to rank the best deaths of the franchise.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974) Meat Hook

I know some folks expected the ending here with the truck. I like this one the best. Leatherface picking this girl up like a teddy bear and putting her on this meat hook always scared the crap out of me as a kid.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 (1986) Dennis Hopper Chainsaws Leatherface

Dennis Hopper plays Lieutenant Boude "Lefty" Enright in this one. He is the uncle to victims of folks Leatherface has killed and he wants revenge. So he decides to give Leatherface a taste of his own medicine.

Leatherface: Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3 (1990) Benny Saves the Day

Now Benny technically only kills one person in this scene. The rest of the people are why it makes it awesome. Benny shoots off fingers and ears making it one grotesque shootout.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation (1995) Getting Clipped by a Plane

This movie actually has a lot of good ones. I picked this one because Matthew McCaughney plays one sick a**hole in this movie and I was glad to see him go. Sorry Vilmer, no sequel for you.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003) Hitchhiker Death

Want to talk about a start to the reboot of a franchise. The group picks up a hitchhiker who has no desire to go back to where she just came from. Her saying, "You're all gonna die" has been burned into my brain after seeing this movie. She would rather kill herself than go back towards the Leatherface house. The shot with the camera going through her bullet hole is crazy as well.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning (2006) Sorry Not Getting Away

This isn't going to be like the other movies where the girl you're rooting for gets away from Leatherface. Chainsaw through the back of the car seat, plus some innocent bystanders also get taken out in the chaos. Sorry Chrissie.

Texas Chainsaw 3D (2013) Into the Meat Grinder

How in the hell did this movie not get made in the 80's? For some reason we got a 3D Texas Chainsaw Massacre in the 2010s. During this scene we all knew what was going to happen. Guy is holding on for dear life, Leatherface has his chainsaw, you do the math.

Leatherface (2017) Good Old Fashioned Chainsaw Death



No one has this uploaded on YouTube, but this is just a good old fashioned chainsaw off some fingers and then through the stomach. It's number 20 in the video above.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022) The Bus Scene

Can we just say how this scene handles EXACTLY what would happen if a group of people encounters Leatherface nowadays? Cell phone out filming him. He does not care at all. I do have a lot of respect for the crash scene in this movie, but the bus had to win.

Well, that wraps up the Texas Chainsaw Massacre Franchise. Let me know if I totally butchered the best kills in the franchise and let me know what you would have picked instead.

TOP 10: The best holiday TV specials of all time, ranked