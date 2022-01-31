‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ Trailer: Leatherface Is Back

1974 marks the 50th anniversary of the original Texas Chain Saw Massacre. Now if I were Leatherface, and I were still around 50 years after my personal Chain Saw Massacre, I would be off somewhere enjoying my golden years; maybe admiring my collection of edge weapons and living off my various investments. But that’s not the real Leatherface’s style. Even though he’s now an old man — if it’s 50 years after the original Texas Chain Saw, he’s gotta at least be in his early 70s right? — he’s still going after teenagers who venture into his backwater town with great aplomb. I guess when you love your job as much as Leatherface does, you never want to retire.

Leatherface’s continuing exploits are the subject of a brand-new Texas Chainsaw Massacre movie, this one set some half a century after the events of the original film, where a whole new cast of attractive young people wander into the wrong home, and must square off with slasher cinema’s original monster. The film is coming to Netflix next month; here’s its new trailer:

Do you think the guys who made this new Texas Chainsaw Massacre saw David Gordon Green’s Halloween? They sure seem awfully similar, don’t they? Anyway, here’s the new Texas Chainsaw Massacre’s official synopsis:

After nearly 50 years of hiding, Leatherface returns to terrorize a group of idealistic young friends who accidentally disrupt his carefully shielded world in a remote Texas town.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre premieres on Netflix on February 18. Darn, just missed Valentine’s Day. Too bad.

