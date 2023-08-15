Take a Look Inside The Gas Station from ‘The Texas Chainsaw Massacre’
I have to visit this gas station.
I must admit to feeling pretty dumb today. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is one of my all-time favorite horror movies. Yet, I was completely unaware of the fact that the gas station from the original movie was still open.
Not only is it open, it’s the ultimate tourist attraction for horror movie fans.
You’ll find the infamous gas station, simply known as The Gas Station, at 1073 TX-304 in Bastrop, southeast of Austin.
According to Atlas Obscura, in 2016, The Gas Station was bought by Ohio businessman and horror movie buff Roy Rose. He added food, merchandise, cabins you can rent, and a replica of the green van from the movie.
The Gas Station features one of the best horror-themed merchandise collections I have ever laid eyes on. And there are even life-size versions of Scream's Ghostface, Jason Voorhees from Friday the 13th, Michael Myers from Halloween, and Freddy Krueger of Nightmare on Elm Street fame (oddly enough, I didn’t see Leatherface in the video).
And the person who shared the clip said the barbecue is actually really good. And no, it’s not made from humans like in the movie (as far as we know, anyway).
Now, if you’re planning on making a horror-themed excursion for the weekend or whatever, the cabins are very popular among horror fans looking for a creepy getaway. So, you definitely want to book well in advance.
