The Cowboys 2021 Hype Video Doesn’t Include Dak

Is this a bad sign for the future of Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys?

In case you’ve been living under a rock, the Cowboys and Dak haven’t been able to agree on a deal for the last two years. He played under the franchise tag last year, which earned him $31.4 million for the season. The team could tag him again this season, but that’s it as teams can only use the franchise tag two years in-a-row.

With the contract issues going on, fans are understandably worried about his future with the team – and the 2021 hype video didn’t help. People quickly noticed he had been left out of the video when the Cowboys released it on Sunday and immediately began to speculate.

Admittedly, I was alarmed when I heard the news. I’ve been a believer in Dak since I watched him play his first preseason game. He’s my guy and I want to see him get paid.

The good news is that it was simply an oversight that should have been caught and corrected by the team, according to a tweet by Derek Eagleton, the Cowboys director of media and programming:

This was simply an oversight that should have been caught and corrected by us. Anyone who’s making it seem like Cowboys’ decision makers use social media videos to make statements doesn’t understand or take the time to understand how it all works. Trust me, there’s no story here.

If the Cowboys do decide to slap the franchise tag on him, it will cost them about $37.7 million, according to Bleacher Report.

Let’s hope they get that long-term deal done soon. I don’t want to see anyone other than Number 4 under center for many years to come.

