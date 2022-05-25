A North Texas Homeowner Turns Their Driveway Into A Swimming Pool

Whether you like it or not, summertime is right around the corner, and it’s no secret that it can get pretty hot during the summer months here in Texas. I believe that one of the best ways to beat the heat is to take a dip in the pool.

Unfortunately, not everyone has the luxury of having a swimming pool in their backyard. One North Texas family decided to do something about that, and turned their entire driveway into a swimming pool. Now it's listed for sale on Zillow.

Built in 1965, this two-story home in Fort Worth, has five bedrooms, four bathrooms, and even a two-car garage. Unfortunately, the garage acts as more of a storage unit since the driveway leading to the garage was turned into a saltwater swimming pool. Anyone who buys this house, and moves into it will have to park their vehicles on the street.

During the pandemic the homeowner decided that he wanted to put a swimming pool in the backyard for his kids to play in. Unfortunately, there wasn’t any room in the back yard for a swimming pool, but that didn’t stop him. The homeowner got creative, and turned his entire driveway into a saltwater swimming pool for their kids to live in.

Zillow Zillow loading...

If you’ve always wanted to live in Fort Worth, and own a home with a swimming pool in the driveway, then you’re in luck. The home is currently on the market, and is listed on Zillow for an affordable $365,000. You can check out this listing for yourself by clicking here.

