PSA for Wichita Falls, Texas: A Pool Table is Not a Dance Floor

Halloween weekend is one of the biggest weekends for bars and one Wichita Falls establishment had a very interesting video from over the weekend.

Keep Scrolling to Check Out the Pool Table Dance

It's that time once again where we check in with my friends at The Deep End. They're know as the unlimited play arcade/bar in town. However, I think their unofficial slogan should be, "THIS IS WHY WE CAN"T HAVE NICE THINGS!" You see The Deep End spends a lot of money getting some cool things for us in Wichita Falls, buy sadly the people of our city don't treat The Deep End with the respect it deserves. Examples below:

Kids Dunking on Arcade Basketball Game

Yes, that is a basketball hoop, but that black cage is meant to prevent you from dunking on it. Should be pretty self explanatory here, once again. "WHY CAN'T WE HAVE NICE THINGS!"

Kids Standing on Skee Ball Ramp

Ahhhh the classic Skee Ball cheat trick. Climb the ramp, put the ball in the best hole, get the best jackpot. Not only are you a little cheater kid, you also broke the ramp. "WHY CAN'T WE HAVE NICE THINGS!"

Breaking Drink Tables

One of The Deep Ends biggest issues is folks putting drinks on the arcade machines, so they buy a LOT of little tables for folks to put drinks on. Some folks think they're chairs. WHY CAN'T WE HAVE NICE THINGS!

Some Folks Also Think Tables are Dance Floors

Yup, the big tables people also think they can climb on. Once again, "WHY CAN'T WE HAVE NICE THINGS! Now finally, we have our latest example, we will call them the pool table dancing duo.

Check Out Halloween Pool Table Shenanigans

Let's break down the latest "WHY CAN'T WE HAVE NICE THINGS! Just after midnight on Saturday, looks like a group is ready to play a game of pool. Balls are racked ready to go. Dude LITERALLY has the cue ready to shoot and girl decided nah I need to shake my ass on an elevated level. So f*** your game, I'm jumping up here. Girls can't do anything alone, they always need their friend with them. So another lady decides to jump up there with her. Not sure what the weight limit is on a pool table, but happy to see The Deep End has a sturdy one.

In conclusion, go have fun at The Deep End. It's a cheap night out in Wichita Falls. $7 all the arcade games you want to play, just don't trash the place. Pretty simple request. I'll see you next time for "WHY CAN'T WE HAVE NICE THINGS AT THE DEEP END! Knowing Wichita Falls we will ALWAYS have a next time.

