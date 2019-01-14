The Iron Throne is in North Texas and Ready for Your Pictures

'Game of Thrones' fans will definitely want to make the road trip.

What is quite possibly the most uncomfortable looking throne in history, The Iron Throne from 'Game of Thrones' is over in Dallas right now. It is an exact replica of the one used on the show. The throne will be at AT&T's corporate headquarters at 208 South Akard St. from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The throne will remain there until March 30. So if you're planning to go to Dallas in the next couple of months and are a huge 'Game of Thrones' fan. May want to make a detour here. It would make a great profile picture for your social media pages.