Austin, Texas Named Top Beer Destination in the World

Keep Austin...Drunk?

A new article just came out from VinePair for beer destinations around the world. Many of us would think Germany for the annual Oktoberfest. Sounds like a beer paradise to me. Turns out Berlin is second in the world and Austin is actually your beer paradise not too far away from us.

Austin has more craft breweries than any other city in Texas and some of the best beer as well. They name Live Oak, whose Grodziskie was a VinePair panel favorite for 2018; Austin Beer Garden Brewing Co., which took home two gold medals at the 2018 Great American Beer Festival (GABF); and Austin Beerworks, which won a GABF bronze for its light lager last year.

They say the city also embracing pairing food and beer helped them win this award as well. Beer is an integral part of the menu at several Austin restaurants. So it sounds like you don't need to travel around the world to enjoy a nice beer trip. You can stay right here in the Lonestar State for the ultimate beer experience.