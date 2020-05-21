The Majority of Americans Can’t Remember the Last Time They Wore Real Pants

Working from home does have its perks.

According to a survey of 2,000 Americans, four in five said they typically work in pajamas or comfortable clothes, which is pretty much where I’m at. I personally don’t feel the need to get all dressed up to work from home. For me, comfort is the top priority when my home acts as my office.

The survey also found that 70% of people prefer to work from home rather than heading to the office.

Another interesting statistic is that 44% of people say they’ve been “late” for work, even though they don’t have to commute. In addition, 60% of the participants admitted to taking a nap during the workday.

Now, if you’re thinking all of this stuff about napping and working in pajamas is bad for productivity, you’ve got another thing coming. Right around 70% of those who participated claim to have been more productive while working from home.

Good luck getting us back in the building.