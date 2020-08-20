Beginning Monday, September 14th, I'll be riding my motorcycle across Texas (and a small part of Oklahoma) in an effort to raise awareness and funds for minority scholarships we're setting up in each market.

Why am I doing this? In short, it's time to put some action behind my phrase "Be a Good Human".

As you've probably noticed, there's been a lot of arguing, hatred, anger, and overall, divisive vitriol spewed all over social media. It got to the point that I had to take a break from it all and when I did, boy did my eyes open.

You see, when I was taking this break, I ended up taking a long look in the proverbial mirror. What did I see? Part of the problem. Yes, Frank Pain admitted to being part of the problem.

I've spent so much time talking (and debating, arguing) that I wasn't really listening. I mean, I felt like I was listening, but I guess I really wasn't.

If you know me, you know I'd argue with a fence post. So, I guess I was spending so much time trying to prove my point that I stopped listening to what everyone else was saying.

Come to find out, there's a lot being said right now and none of my arguments or debates come close to the impact of what's going on in our own communities.

After that long hard look in the mirror, it finally came to me - I was trying too hard to change minds when I should have been changing hearts. So, I decided it was time to put action behind my "Be a Good Human" phrase.

I truly believe we're all created equal, but some don't experience the same equality that I do. I wasn't listening to the message because I was too busy yammering on about whatever the hell I was arguing about.

After much soul-searching, I decided the best way to make a positive impact is to ride my Harley-Davidson motorcycle all over Texas establishing scholarships for minorities in each city I visit.

So, after presenting this idea to my bosses here at Townsquare Media, in which they offered full support, I knew just the company to approach for this ride - Kent's Harley-Davidson, in Abilene. I went in to speak with Steve and Willy and was met with resounding support. They truly are good humans down at Kent's and believe this is a great way to give back to our communities while helping the next generation with these scholarships.

By the way, the motorcycle in the photo above is my bike, Zorii Bliss (Star Wars fans will understand), which I got at Kent's Harley-Davidson at 3106 South Clack in Abilene.

The ride will start from Abilene on Monday, September 14th and will stop off in Lubbock, Amarillo, Lawton (OK), Wichita Falls, Texarkana, Tyler, Temple/Killeen, Victoria, San Angelo, and Midland/Odessa.

So, how are we raising funds? Well, we've got sponsors helping out, but we also need your help. Please consider making a donation to The Ride for Change as 100% of the money we raise will be distributed evenly among the 11 scholarships we are establishing in each market.

Check out the video below as I talk about the ride and how it all started.