Help Our Local Veterans by Donating to The Ride for Change

The Ride for Change is gearing up for another year on the road, visiting multiple cities in Texas and Oklahoma, as we raise funds for veterans organizations in each market.

As a veteran, I feel it’s my duty and honor to do everything in my power to help my brothers and sisters in arms. Many veterans, in all communities, face issues like unemployment, homelessness, poor mental health (including suicide), physical handicap, and so much more. I wouldn’t be alive today if it weren’t for my relationship with my battle buddy from the Army. Many veterans don’t have the resources and relationships necessary to get them through the darkest of times.

So, let’s band together to help those selfless warriors.

This year's event will take place May 2nd through 14th, while the overall fundraising efforts will extend through the end of May.

Like last year, we'll be visiting Midland/Odessa (May 2nd), Lubbock (May 3rd), Amarillo (May 4th), Lawton (May 5th), Wichita Falls (May 6th), Tyler (May 10th), Tyler/Longview (May 10th), Temple/Killeen (May 11th), Austin (May 12th), and Abilene (May 14th).

Click here to donate to The Ride for Change and please select which market you'd like your donation to benefit.

That is very important so we can ensure your donation goes directly to the city, and veterans groups, you're in.

You can also donate using the form below.

You can also use your phone to scan the following QR Code to make your donation:

We'll be announcing locations where you can make in-person donations soon, so please keep checking back.

So, please join me, and The Ride for Change, as we do our part to make a difference in the lives of veterans all across our area.