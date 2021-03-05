Apply for ‘The Ride for Change’ Minority Scholarship

All graduating minority high school students in Wichita Falls are now able to apply for “The Ride for Change” Scholarship.

Access the application at this location or stop by our office at 2525 Kell Blvd., Suite 200 any time Monday through Friday from 8:30am – 5:00pm to pick up a copy.

The inaugural Ride for Change took Abilene's Frank Pain to 11 different cities in Texas and Oklahoma to help raise awareness and donations for the scholarships in each city.

The inaugural scholarship is in the amount of $300. So, if you’re about to graduate high school and are planning on entering college or trade school, be sure to apply for the scholarship.

Grades are a factor for being considered for the scholarship, but community involvement is also a major component. So, download the application or pick a copy up from our office and be sure to get it back to us by March 31st. We will announce the winner in April.

We’re just getting started with “The Ride for Change.” The 2nd Annual ride will take place in May this year. Dates, markets and beneficiaries will be announced soon. Be sure to keep an eye on the website for details on the next event. If you’re a motorcycle rider and would like to join the ride, keep checking back for details on that as well.

