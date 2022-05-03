The Ride for Change is Coming Back to Wichita Falls

My old buddy Frank Pain is once again out on the Ride for Change.

This time around, he’s riding from city to city to help raise money for organizations that support veterans, which is something he and I are both very passionate about as veterans ourselves.

All of the funds raised here in Wichita Falls will go to support Big Country Veterans (BCV). If you’re not familiar with BCV, they help wounded veterans and active-duty military members heal after being in combat through outdoor recreational activities.

Big Country Veteran’s mission statement:

The purpose and passion of Big Country Veterans ("BCV") is to honor and support those who have sacrificed so much for our nation’s freedoms. It is our mission to promote awareness of these sacrifices and bring communities together to foster healing environments designed to help veterans, and their families, conquer life after combat.

Frank will be stopping by the Townsquare Media studio here in Wichita Falls this Friday, May 6. Stop by our studio located at 2525 Kell Blvd. Suite 200 in Parker Square to make your donation this Friday or make your donation to the Ride for Change anytime at this location.

Be sure to choose Wichita Falls when making your donation so that all proceeds go to Big Country Veterans. You can also make a donation to the ride for Change by simply scanning the below QR code with your phone.

Scan the QR Code to Donate to the Ride for Change

I personally want to send a huge thank you to everyone for showing their support and to Big Country Veterans for all they do to help our heroes heal.

Let’s make this the best Ride for Change yet.

