The Texas Roadhouse Roll Challenge is Here to Bust Your Gut

Just watching this video makes me miserable.

My ol’ buddy Stryker is all about the food challenges. However, I am not. Don’t get me wrong, I can put away some grub, but I hate that weighed down, sluggish feeling I get after I eat too much.

But I do enjoy watching others engorge themselves with the goal of shattering records, even though I do have a tendency to feel others’ pain.

So, when I heard about this “Texas Roadhouse Roll Challenge” I was intrigued. Because, who doesn’t love those soft, warm rolls paired up with their delicious cinnamon butter?

According to the clip shared on Twitter, the previous record was 22 baskets with a total of 88 rolls. Damn, that’s a lot of dough.

Recently a group of young dudes took their “growin’ boy” appetites and spent their Friday night taking the challenge in hopes of toppling the record. And they did not disappoint.

Some of the guys looked as if misery set in early and they had to bow out. Others hung in there and they eventually crushed the record, knocking out 23 baskets, totaling 92 rolls. Well done, dudes.

I found the feat to be pretty damn impressive, but several people on Twitter seem to think it wasn’t that big of a deal.

One Twitter user did make a good point, though, saying that this sort of thing could force the ol’ Roadhouse to start charging for their rolls.

Yes, it would suck to see Texas Roadhouse put an end to their bottomless baskets of rolls, but I, for one, would gladly pony up for ‘em.

I have a feeling this isn’t the last we’ll hear about the challenge. So, who’s next?

