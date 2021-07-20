Oklahoma Kid Dies After Attempting Tik Tok Challenge

It looks like another kid has attempted a challenge on Tik Tok that resulted in their death.

Over the past couple of months, you may have heard of a blackout challenge on Tik Tok. This is where you're encouraged to choke yourself until you pass out. This should not be attempted by anyone and several people have already died trying this particular challenge. Sadly just north of us up in Oklahoma in Bethany, a 12-year-old boy has died due to taking part in the challenge.

Officers were called out to an apartment complex in Bethany about an “unresponsive juvenile.” When police arrived, they found the boy with “ligature marks” around his neck. He was taken to University of Oklahoma Children’s Hospital this morning but unfortunately died due to the injuries he sustained while choking himself.

“The preliminary investigation leads detectives to believe this incident was not a suicide attempt, but that of a TikTok Challenge or otherwise known as the ‘Black Out’ Challenge, gone wrong,” Bethany Police said in a statement obtained by KFOR.

Bethany police are warning parents about this challenge in another statement released today. "The loss of a loved one is very traumatic to all and our condolences go out to the family. We would like to warn parents to stay involved with their children and take the time to look what they are doing on social media. Now more than ever due to the lockdowns, kids are bored and looking to occupy their time. Social media is a very influential part of a child’s life and should be heavily scrutinized by parents.

