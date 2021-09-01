The Toilet Paper Panic-Buyers are Back at It

You have got to be kidding me.

One would think that people would know better than to panic-buy anything. I figured that was one of the biggest lessons learned from the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. But apparently not.

Now that we are experiencing yet another wave of COVID with the Delta variant spreading across the country, people have once again started panic buying toilet paper, according to KCBD.

You talk about the ultimate vicious cycle that spirals out of control quickly. Irrational people begin to panic when they see the sharp rise in COVID cases and immediately run out and start buying as much toilet paper as possible.

Of course, rational people don’t like wiping their asses with their hands, so whenever they hear that the shelves are quickly emptying at stores around town, they’re forced to go and stock up on toilet paper. And next thing you know, we have a shortage.

I haven’t been to any grocery or big box stores here in Wichita Falls over the last few days, so I can’t tell you whether or not it’s going on here.

But thankfully, many of the retailers in town have put caps in place, limiting the amount of hygiene supplies people can purchase to help curb the problem.

It’s also being reported that toilet paper producers have increased production to keep up with the spike in demand. So hopefully, we won’t have to deal with bare shelves for long, or preferably not at all.

In the meantime, we can all do our part by not buying 200 rolls of toilet paper at a time.

Because, if you need 200 rolls of toilet paper for a 10-day quarantine, you probably should’ve paid your doctor a visit a long time ago.

