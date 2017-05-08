The Wichita Falls Parks & Recreation Free Summer Concert Series Begins May 9

Support local talent and your Parks & Recreation Department with the Parks & Recreation Free Summer Concert Series.

The series is set to kick off tomorrow with music from the Downtown Royalty Band from 7:00-8:30pm at the Wichita Falls Sports Complex.

It’s a family friendly event featuring a wide variety of musical genres that will take place at various locations around The Falls. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or a blanket.

Here’s the full schedule:

May 9th - The Downtown Royalty Band at Softball Complex - *Concession stand available*

May 23rd - Prairie Moon at Hamilton Park - *Ice Cream Sundaes provided by the 50 Plus Zone*

June 6th - Lara Latin at 8th Street next to Farmers Market - *Kona Ice snow cones available*

June 20th - Dog Waltz at Weeks Park - *Kona Ice snow cones available*