Wichita County Voters Say Yes to Jail Bond Measure, Reject Sales Tax Increase

Wichita County voters have approved the proposed $70 million dollar jail bond issue. Proposition 1 passed 55 percent to 45 percent. 2,557 ballots were cast in favor of the bond, 2,054 against. Construction of the new jail and sheriff’s office facilities should get under way in just a few months.

Proposition 2, which would have created a County Assistance District and increased the county sales tax rate by 2 percent, failed 294 to 185 votes

According to the Texas Secretary of State , there were 78,618 registered voters in the county. Fewer than 3.5 percent of the county’s total registered voters made the decision on the jail bond issue.