The Wichita Falls Police Department Has Some Holiday Safety Tips for You
With the City Lights Parade behind us, the holiday season is officially underway in Wichita Falls. Now that we’re in it, the WFPD have offered some tips to help you stay safe:
If you are traveling:
- Please give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination.
- Do not drive tired. If you become drowsy, find a safe place to stop and take a break.
- Always, wear your safety belt.
- Be prepared to slow down. The road conditions can quickly change due to weather or traffic congestion.
If you are shopping:
- Always, be mindful of your surroundings.
- Lock your car; Take your keys; Hide your belongings.
- If you are shopping at night, try to park in well-lighted areas.
- Avoid carrying large amounts of cash.
- Keep a record of all your credit card numbers and contact your credit card company immediately if one is stolen.
At home:
- If you are going to be gone for an extended period of time have a neighbor collect your mail.
- Have various inside lights on multiple timers.
- Ensure that all your doors and windows are locked and secured.
- If someone knocks at your door that you do not know you Do Not have to answer it.