Come on y'all, somebody break this up before a nail gets broken!

OK reader, this is going to be a short one today, because there's just not a whole lot to break down in this video. But it is funny!

Normally I would suggest never hitting someone, just use your words instead. But if you're going to do it in slow motion, like these two rascals, I'm all for it.

What did she do?

Let's dive in. As always with these videos, we have absolutely no context as to what happened to make these ladies get into it. A dark-haired lady is coming after a blonde lady while the crowd at a St. Paddy festival chants her on.

Chinese water torture

Once Dark Hair catches her, she starts throwing the softest punches I think I've ever seen in my life. Maybe after about a thousand of these, they would start to hurt, Chinese water torture style.

Lay down and take a nap

Normally, these videos end up with someone being knocked unconscious due to a strike from a foe, but this time, it looks like they both just agreed to lie down and take a nap. How sweet! Cuddle time!

So that's it, check out the video for yourself and see if there are any details I missed, and as always the top comments are below.

