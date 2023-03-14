The Wichita Falls Police Department Needs Your Help Solving Recent Burglary

A Wichita Falls convenience store was burglarized for the second time in the last few months.

At around 3:13 am on Tuesday, February 28, three suspects forced their way through the front door of the Dollar Saver located at 3602 Sheppard Access Road. The suspects then stole about 190 cartons of cigarettes and $500 cash. The total value of the cigarettes is estimated to be around $11,400. The suspects were wearing gloves, masks, and dark clothing.

Not much is known about the crime and the police could use your help.

