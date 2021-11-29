The Worst Part of Lincoln Riley Leaving Oklahoma is All The Sooner Fans That Named Their Pets After Him

Sooner fans are pissed right now and some of them have a pet they just can't look at right now.

I have stated this many times before, I am not a college football fan. I think this sport is moving in the right direction. I don't understand how a team can go undefeated and not play for the national championship? People will say, well those teams don't play tough enough competition. So when those schools try to play tougher competition and the big schools say no, what the hell are they supposed to do? That's the end of my college football rant, but I believe letting more teams in the playoff is a good thing.

The shock of College Football this weekend was Lincoln Riley announcing he was leaving Oklahoma for USC. Even though LITERALLY weeks ago Lincoln Riley was giving Gary Patterson s*** for leaving in the middle of the season. You can watch that video above. Over the weekend on Twitter I saw Sooner fans losing their minds. One of the saddest things, was all the fans that had their pets named after the head coach.

^Someone not learning the lesson of naming their pet after a sports figure.

Finally, the saddest one of all.

As a guy who is obsessed over his sports teams. I would NEVER name my baby after a coach of my favorite team. Especially one that has literally not won a championship for them. Oklahoma, I'm sorry but sometimes your fans are out there.

