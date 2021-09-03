Why Did the Texas Chicken Cross the Road? To Run from the Police

This chicken wasn't going to end up in a bucket on their watch. Got to make a break for it.

Laredo police had their hands full yesterday on a call. Apparently a chicken was loose in the intersection near International Boulevard. I myself have never attempted to catch a chicken, but it doesn't look easy. This officer had his hands full yesterday.

A bystander Sarahi Rodriquez caught the whole thing on video while she was waiting at a red light. Sadly we don't know if the chicken got away or was apprehended. I hope he got away. It's rough out here for chickens right now. Chicken sandwiches are always a hot seller and this little guy was probably gonna be one eventually.

I actually looked up where this intersection is in Laredo and apparently a restaurant called Bush's Chicken is right there. Someone needs to tell Bush he has some product running down the street evading the police.

