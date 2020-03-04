Rabbit, Chicken, and Turkey Feed Recalled in Texas and Oklahoma

If you purchase your feed at Tractor Supply Company, you definitely want to check your labels when you get home.

Purina Animal Nutrition is recalling four brands of rabbit, turkey and chick feed sold in 32 states after receiving customer reports of sick and dying pet rabbits, according to a notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Those states do include us here in Texas and Oklahoma.

The brands that have been recalled are Purina Rabbit Feed, Purina Turkey Feed, Country Acres Rabbit Feed and DuMOR Chick Starter/Grower Feed. Want you need to look for is manufactured date between December 16, 2019, and February 3, 2020. If your feed has those dates, it has elevated calcium in the mix. This has lead to animals getting sick and even death.

Elevated calcium carbonate levels can cause health issues and possibly be fatal in rabbits, and can lead to leg abnormalities and kidney calcification in young chickens and turkeys, the company said. Symptoms in rabbits include pinkish urine and lethargy due to decreased eating, while chicken and turkeys up to six weeks old may show leg abnormalities.

Customers who purchased recalled product should discard it or return it to their local animal feed store to exchange the product for a like item or refund. Animal owners can also call Purina Animal Nutrition's customer service department at (800) 227-8941

