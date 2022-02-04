These 2 Texas Cities are Among the Best for Fast Food

I don’t know about you, but I’m quite the fan of fast food.

In fact, I have to limit myself during the week because for the most part, it’s not the healthiest way to eat. Not that you can’t eat healthy at a fast food restaurant, it’s just that I tend to prefer the less healthy items and can’t bring myself to order a salad at Whataburger.

With that being said, my desire to try what the locals eat every time I visit somewhere I’ve never been to has led to me being called a foodie. My response is always that I spend way too much time in fast food drive-thrus to ever consider myself a foodie. So, I guess I’m kind of a fast foodie.

I’ve tried damn near every fast food place here in Wichita Falls, which means I’ve tried damn near every fast food place in Texas since we all tend to have the same fast food chains. Note that I said damn near every fast food place.

So, when I came across a study that revealed two of the best U.S. cities for fast food were right here in the Lone Star State, I had to dig a little deeper.

Researchers at LawnStarter found that Houston was the 2nd best city for fast food, right behind Orlando, FL. Austin was among the best as well, coming in at 10th on the list.

Top Ranked Houston Fast Food Restaurants

After doing some digging, it looks like I’ll have to pay a visit to Shake Shack, Man vs Fries, Guidry’s Fast Foods and/or Dairy Land next time I’m in the Houston area.

Top Ranked Austin Fast Food Restaurants

When it comes to Austin, P. Terry’s, A&W Restaurant, and Culver’s are high on the list of places I need to try.

Looks like a road trip is in order.

