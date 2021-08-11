These Wichita Falls Retailers Have Updated Their Mask Policies
Several major retailers have recently updated their mask policies.
The new policies were prompted by the CDC’s updated mask-wearing recommendations on July 27, which stated that everyone should wear a mask indoors, regardless of vaccination status.
The new recommendation is aimed at slowing the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19.
The following Wichita Falls retailers have updated mask policies:
Lowe’s – Associates must wear masks indoors at all locations and while working inside customers’ homes, regardless of vaccination status.
Home Depot – Associates, contractors and vendors are required to wear masks at all locations and in customers' homes, regardless of vaccination status.
Starbucks – All company-operated store partners (employees) are required to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status.
McDonald’s – Employees and customers are required to masks, regardless of vaccination status.
Walmart – Associates are required to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status.
Target – Team members are required to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status.
McDonald’s is currently the only retailer on the list that is requiring customers also wear masks. However, all of the others recommend customers wear masks, regardless of vaccination status. All of the retailers strongly recommend employees get vaccinated for COVID-19.
According to Texoma’s Homepage, there were 4 new COVID-19 related deaths and 504 active cases in Wichita County as of Friday, August 6.