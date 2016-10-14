Everything is bigger in Texas they say.

I don't know about you, but when I think Texas, I don't think alligator. Over in Liberty, Texas they have Lake Champion. Which was home to this huge beast, he has been nicknamed 'Big Tex'. Since he is the largest gator caught alive in our state. The gator did not attack anybody, but it was getting a little too close to comfort for locals who were fishing.

'Big Tex' weighs over 900 pounds and is just over thirteen feet long. "Capturing this magnificent creature was truly the pinnacle of my career," said Gator Country owner Gary Saurage , who's also star of the show "Gator 911" on CMT. Gator 911 threw pieces of chicken at 'Big Tex' to lure him in. After a twenty minute standoff, 'Big Tex' lunged at the line.

'Big Tex' pulled so hard it actually brought Saurage down the hill and into the water. He said, 'I thought I was gon' be a goner, but then everybody got on the rope and pulled me back." The gator was tied up and then transported to a pool in Gator Country in Beaumont, Texas.

"He'll be able to live out the rest of his life in peace here without being harassed," Saurage said, adding that there "was obvious evidence that people had been messing with him. He had hooks around his mouth and some rope burn. He probably would've been killed if we hadn't rescued him."