This Saturday is Free Fishing Day Here in Texas, What You Need to Know

If you love to fish, you're gonna want to get out on Saturday.

This Saturday is the annual free fishing day in Texas. This means you can fish without a license on this day. This means no fees for you. Be aware that the state says bag and size limits still exist on this day. You can fish in any public body of water, such as at state parks, lakes, rivers, coastal waters, underwater covers & structures.

Below I will put the state parks around us in Wichita Falls where you can go. You can check out a full list of fishing spots for the entire state on this website.

State Parks Near Wichita Falls

Copper Breaks (940) 839-4331 Quanah

Lake Arrowhead (940) 528-2211 Wichita Falls